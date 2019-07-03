As K12 (LRN) Valuation Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Has Decreased by $1.03 Million Its Holding; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Rose, Woodmont Investment Counsel Cut Holding

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in K12 Inc. (LRN) by 47.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 30,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,268 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 63,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in K12 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 108,115 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 112.49% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 33C; 13/03/2018 – Insight School of Indiana Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 with Revenues of $232.9 Million; 16/03/2018 – Virginia Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 24/05/2018 – K12 Launches Statewide Career Technical Education Online Public School in Oregon; 15/03/2018 – Fuel Education Enhances its Adaptive Learning Solution that Rewards Learning with Games to Provide Deeper lnstruction for Students; 17/04/2018 – K12 CEO, Nate Davis, Tops The Edvocate’s List of 2018 Education Technology Influencers; 13/03/2018 – Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Opens Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year; 05/04/2018 – Tennessee Virtual Academy Opens Enrollment Applications for the 2018-2019 School Year; 13/03/2018 – Hoosier Academy Indianapolis Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 42,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Financial Incorporated accumulated 116,652 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Jcic Asset holds 709 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.91% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amarillo Bancshares invested in 0.11% or 5,151 shares. Sky Investment Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 3,900 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 28.03M shares. 8,500 are held by Harvey Mngmt. Td Capital Management Llc holds 1,460 shares. Adirondack Tru stated it has 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc Corporation stated it has 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hyman Charles D invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northpointe Cap Limited Liability reported 2.87% stake. Torch Wealth Management Ltd reported 6,881 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0% or 3,980 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,012 shares to 69,401 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 9,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Analysts await K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 86.96% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.23 per share. LRN’s profit will be $1.21M for 256.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by K12 Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.18% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $5.66 million activity. Chavous Kevin had sold 4,000 shares worth $124,280 on Thursday, February 7.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 156,910 shares to 209,210 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dmc Global Inc. by 10,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).