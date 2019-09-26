As K12 (LRN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Upped Its Position; Horizon Investment Services Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding by $392,030; Market Valuation Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 13,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The hedge fund held 819,357 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.92M, up from 806,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 273,177 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 05/04/2018 – Tennessee Virtual Academy Opens Enrollment Applications for the 2018-2019 School Year; 14/05/2018 – SETDA Launches New Resource to Support K12 Interoperability; 05/04/2018 – ScholarChip and SchoolPay Announce Seamless K12 POS Payment Integration; 26/03/2018 – K12 Team Wins Thomas B. Fordham Institute’s 2018 Wonkathon; 14/05/2018 – Insight School of Oklahoma to Hold In-Person Graduation Ceremony; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc 3Q Rev $232.9M; 24/05/2018 – K12 Launches Statewide Career Technical Education Online Public School in Oregon; 16/03/2018 – Arkansas Virtual Academy Now Enrolling for the 2018-2019 School Year; 29/05/2018 – Colorado Preparatory Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018 on June 1

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,438 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02M, down from 32,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold LRN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 34.25 million shares or 1.49% more from 33.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 12,762 shares. Alphamark Advisors Lc reported 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential holds 20,481 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 219,432 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 15,941 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.05% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 10,798 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc holds 0.03% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.11% or 276,867 shares in its portfolio. Pier Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.9% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Lazard Asset Management Llc owns 3,841 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Company Nj accumulated 0.77% or 819,357 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 32,869 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $36.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 15,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,034 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.53 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.