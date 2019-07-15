As K12 Com (LRN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Position; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Maintains Holding in Novo (NVO)

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in K12 Inc Com (LRN) by 102.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 69,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,581 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 67,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in K12 Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 140,589 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 112.49% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc 3Q Rev $232.9M; 15/03/2018 – Fuel Education Enhances its Adaptive Learning Solution that Rewards Learning with Games to Provide Deeper lnstruction for Students; 23/05/2018 – Insight Academy of Arizona to Celebrate Record Number of Graduates on May 29; 07/05/2018 – Arkansas Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 25/04/2018 – Fuel Education’s Stride and Summit Math Adaptive Solutions Win BESSIE Award; 10/05/2018 – Hero K12 Is Finalist in SIIA CODiE Awards for Innovation, Effective K-12 Education Technology; 30/04/2018 – TCV VII, L.P. Reports 3.6% Stake in K12 Inc; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 29/05/2018 – Nevada Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Illinois School Districts Address Social and Emotional Needs and Focus on the Positives With Innovative Program From Hero K12

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 6,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,293 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, up from 240,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 3.32 million shares traded or 137.37% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE U1…; 05/03/2018 REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN IN PACT TO LICENSE LPA1 RECEPTOR PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERS COLLABORATION TO LICENSE ITS LPA1 RECEPTOR SMALL MOLECULE PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK A/S FOR UP TO USD 200 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences Enters a Collaboration to License Its LPA1 Receptor Small Molecule Program to Novo Nordisk a/s for Up to $200M; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC; 11/04/2018 – Tessa: Göran Ando, Former Novo Nordisk Chairman, to Join Tessa’s Board

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $5.66 million activity. DAVIS NATHANIEL A also sold $2.91 million worth of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) shares.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc Com (NYSE:RST) by 23,874 shares to 34,907 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cno Financial Group Inc by 43,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,809 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Partners Inc Class A (NYSE:EVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Prudential reported 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Moreover, Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). D E Shaw & has invested 0.05% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Fmr Ltd Com has 0% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Raymond James Fincl Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 8,153 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability holds 15,632 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 174,311 shares. Numerixs Technologies Inc invested in 0.03% or 7,000 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 16,349 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.13% or 256,443 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 26,400 shares. Nordea Inv Management accumulated 123,300 shares. Loomis Sayles Co Lp accumulated 628 shares.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44,235 shares to 135,180 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 70,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,529 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

