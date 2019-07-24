As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stock Declined, Diamond Hill Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $483,418; As Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Market Value Declined, Adelante Capital Management Cut Stake by $616,100

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 18,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.70 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 2.59 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 24/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Therapeutics Adoption to Soar, Treating 130 Million Sufferers of Chronic Conditions by 2023; 30/04/2018 – Juniper Payments Announces New Management Appointments; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper; 22/04/2018 – DJ Juniper Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNPR); 13/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Transformation & IoT to Drive Cybersecurity Spend to $134 Billion Annually by 2022; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks topped estimates for first-quarter profit and the network gear maker forecast current-quarter revenue above expectations; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 24,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 561,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28M, down from 586,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 335,821 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 181,678 shares to 729,058 shares, valued at $74.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 40,445 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 105,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (Cl A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $113.62 million for 20.53 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.12% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $638,552 activity. 7,101 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares with value of $177,525 were sold by Koley Bikash. $182,000 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was sold by Miller Kenneth Bradley.