As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Shares Declined, Voloridge Investment Management Has Lifted Holding by $3.90 Million; Ventas (VTR) Holder Rampart Investment Management Company Has Increased Its Position by $2.31 Million

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 987.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 36,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 40,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 3,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $72.52. About 582,638 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 158.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 150,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 245,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 94,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 1.90 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team; 23/03/2018 – JUNIPER NETWORKS NAMES MANOJ LEELANIVAS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks: Names Manoj Leelanivas as Executive Vice Pres, Chief Pdt Officer; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper Networks’ SRX Series; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Home Automation Revenues to Exceed $45 Billion by 2023, as Smart Security Dominates the Market; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Adj EPS 28c

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 37,372 shares to 207,954 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 23,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,478 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb Williams holds 0.34% or 63,093 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Group reported 77,538 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 3.32 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 728,712 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 1.13% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 99,103 shares. Spirit Of America New York owns 0.12% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 12,650 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc stated it has 1,778 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 40,449 shares. Voloridge Inv Management holds 0.1% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 53,245 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.36% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Guardian Life Com Of America owns 0.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 1,027 shares. The Florida-based Professional Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 1.96% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Com invested in 0.02% or 10,990 shares. First Merchants invested 0.16% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Edmp holds 0.75% or 12,042 shares.

