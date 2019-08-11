As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Share Value Declined, Adage Capital Partners Gp Trimmed Stake; Suntrust Banks Increases Holding in Southern Co (SO)

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 62,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 622,636 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.18M, up from 559,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 3.00 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 49,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 375,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.94M, down from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 1.93M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper; 24/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Therapeutics Adoption to Soar, Treating 130 Million Sufferers of Chronic Conditions by 2023; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Toy Revenues to Grow by Almost 200% from 2018 to $18 billion by 2023; 22/05/2018 – Juniper Research: RCS Messaging Revenues to Reach $9 Billion by 2022, As Operators Capitalise on New Engagement Channels; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Brain Machine Interface Hardware Revenues to Reach $19 Billion by 2027 Driven by Medical Applications; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.18B, +/- $30M, EST. $1.16B; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 0.58% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.29% or 139,814 shares. Sun Life has invested 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.07% or 15,000 shares. Ameritas Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 6,539 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd reported 23,621 shares. Nordea Inv has 0.01% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 622,823 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 720,672 shares. 6,508 were accumulated by Pension. Kentucky Retirement reported 15,211 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Comm reported 3,700 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 1,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.01% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $141.17 million for 15.45 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.85% EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 358,700 shares to 372,600 shares, valued at $37.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity. Lantrip Mark also sold $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pettyjohn Wood White owns 60,715 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 60,483 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Com Va accumulated 932,295 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 270,283 shares. Telos invested in 0.58% or 35,851 shares. Private Tru Na invested in 0.15% or 14,352 shares. Brookmont Capital Mgmt reported 0.8% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Chatham Cap Grp Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 14,462 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 5,883 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc owns 112,326 shares. Keystone Planning reported 7,010 shares stake. Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A owns 766 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Smith Chas P Pa Cpas has 9,820 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.