As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Share Price Declined, Menta Capital Has Cut Holding by $672,360; As Owens Corning Fiberglas (OC) Market Value Declined, John G Ullman & Associates Has Lifted by $343,100 Its Stake

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Owens Corning Fiberglas (OC) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 55,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Owens Corning Fiberglas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 312,373 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – ON MAY 4, 2018, OWENS CORNING ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 61.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 25,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $426,000, down from 41,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 996,468 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 29/03/2018 – DLA: Juniper Cobra 2018; 08/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Toy Revenues to Grow by Almost 200% from 2018 to $18 billion by 2023; 27/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Connected Clothing to Become $1 Billion Industry in 2020 – Fastest-Growing Wearables Sector; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 21/03/2018 – Eucom: Joint U.S.-Israel Exercise Juniper Cobra 2018 Concludes; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 26C; 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.31M were reported by Massachusetts Financial Services Ma. Strs Ohio holds 1,360 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Company has 1.23% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 42,823 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Taylor Asset Mngmt reported 65,900 shares. Walleye Trading Llc invested in 4,981 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl invested in 529,704 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 34,744 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 248,094 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 43,341 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 20,412 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 7,700 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 575 shares. Nomura Incorporated reported 17,299 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares to 129,922 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,110 shares, and cut its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “U.S. Silica Has an Unlikely Growth Opportunity: Cool Roofs – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Owens Corning goes ex-dividend on Wednesday – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, CenturyLink, Delphi, GM, Ford, Intel, KB Home, Micron, Nordstrom, Nvidia, Tesla, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $113.61 million for 20.45 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco: Perfecting The Razor Blade Model – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Colruyt Group Selects Juniper Networks to Support its Digital Transformation – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Juniper Networks Wins â€œBest of Showâ€ Top Awards at Interop Tokyo 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper Networks Announces Intent to Acquire HTBASE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 2.88M shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 106,144 shares in its portfolio. Westpac reported 22,444 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl has invested 0.05% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). World Asset Management Inc holds 26,681 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company invested in 87,309 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 1.35 million shares. Smith Graham And Co LP reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Raymond James Fin Advsr reported 30,596 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.05% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 340,219 are held by Sei Investments Com. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 51,820 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Insight 2811 Inc invested in 30,400 shares or 0.62% of the stock. 259,229 are owned by Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Llc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $638,552 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Miller Kenneth Bradley, worth $182,000. Shares for $177,525 were sold by Koley Bikash on Wednesday, January 30.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 2,400 shares to 4,368 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).