As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Fisher Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $569,660; Mount Vernon Associates Has Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $3.81 Million as Share Value Declined

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 21,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 100,611 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, down from 122,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 3.05M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Rev $1.08B; 20/03/2018 – Cyber Threat Alliance Welcomes Juniper Networks as Newest Member; 12/04/2018 – Media Alert: Juniper Networks to Showcase its Unified Cybersecurity Platform and Industry Insights at RSA 2018; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks: Names Manoj Leelanivas as Executive Vice Pres, Chief Pdt Officer; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – DLA: Juniper Cobra 2018; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 73.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 2,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99 million, up from 2,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.65. About 2.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance; 29/03/2018 – Trump lashes out at Amazon over retail disruption, taxes; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – CO MAY ISSUE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME OF $7.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Juniper Networks (Mist Systems) Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Juniper Networks -6.9% on ‘disappointing’ sales, guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Juniper Earnings: It’s Again Because Of The Cloud – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $113.57 million for 17.96 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon buys cloud software startup – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mark Cuban Owns Almost $1B Of Amazon Stock, Calls It The ‘Best Startup In The World’ – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “There Will Be Losers As Amazon Makes Another Healthcare Move – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

