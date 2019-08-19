As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Market Value Declined, Horrell Capital Management Has Upped Position by $468,000; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Raised Its Stake in Sl Green Realty (SLG) as Market Value Declined

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.28. About 1.15 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 23/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Self-Driving Market Becomes a Reality in the US by 2026, As 1 in 4 New Vehicles Sold Becomes Driverless; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 27/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Connected Clothing to Become $1 Billion Industry in 2020 – Fastest-Growing Wearables Sector; 24/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Therapeutics Adoption to Soar, Treating 130 Million Sufferers of Chronic Conditions by 2023; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks topped estimates for first-quarter profit and the network gear maker forecast current-quarter revenue above expectations; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences for May 2018; 03/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Simplifies Threat Response with Enhancements to its Unified Cybersecurity Platform; 05/03/2018 Juniper Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 6

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 100,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16 million, up from 969,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79.47. About 118,423 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 17,210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 209,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co owns 8,247 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco reported 4.24 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% stake. 483,919 were reported by Oak Assocs Limited Oh. Citigroup holds 317,331 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,911 are owned by Asset Mgmt Inc. Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 467,570 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited has 161,414 shares. Bb&T owns 16,190 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 8,757 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 305,758 shares.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Juniper Networks Buys Mist Systems For $405M: 2 Analyst Takes – Benzinga” on March 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$26.47, Is Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Juniper Networks flat with in-line Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Juniper Networks Expands Networking Simplicity Through Support of SONiC – GlobeNewswire” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper: Challenges Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 150,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 9,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) 4.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 357,375 shares to 290,138 shares, valued at $33.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 110,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,570 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Com. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Morgan Stanley has 4.91M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. The California-based Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 153,192 are owned by Citigroup. Piedmont Invest stated it has 52,446 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Mackenzie Financial owns 12,275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 220,636 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 159,300 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 68,642 shares. Fincl Ser Corp reported 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited reported 357,018 shares. Bamco Incorporated owns 100,351 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.