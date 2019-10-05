As Jumei Intl Hldg LTD (JMEI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Has Lowered Its Position; Enbridge (ENB) Shares Declined While Toron Capital Markets Boosted by $2.74 Million Its Stake

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Jumei Intl Hldg Ltd (JMEI) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 479,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.69% . The hedge fund held 3.79M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, down from 4.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Jumei Intl Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.88 million market cap company. It closed at $2.02 lastly. It is down 12.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JMEI News: 28/05/2018 – Jumei Announces Disposal of a Portion of its Equity Interest in BabyTree; 28/05/2018 – JUMEI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD – IMMEDIATELY AFTER SALE, JUMEI WILL HOLD ABOUT 3.33% OF TOTAL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF BABYTREE GROUP; 30/04/2018 – Jumei Announces Share Repurchase Plan; 28/05/2018 – Jumei International to Sell BabyTree Group Eqity Interest for $86.5M; 28/05/2018 – JUMEI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD SAYS DEAL FOR AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY US$86.5 MLN; 28/05/2018 – Jumei International to Hold Approximately 3.33% of BabyTree Group Share Capital Following Sal; 13/04/2018 – JUMEI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING SAYS LEO OU CHEN, FOUNDER, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF JUMEI, WILL ACT AS CFO IN THE INTERIM; 30/04/2018 – JUMEI MAY BUYBACK UP TO US$100M OF SHRS; 13/04/2018 JUMEI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING SAYS YUNSHENG ZHENG HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 11, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Jumei Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 75,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.06 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 2.38 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 13,579 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 131,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,900 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 17,700 shares to 116,500 shares, valued at $10.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gms Inc by 184,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT).