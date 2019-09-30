As Jpmorgan (JPM) Market Value Rose, Pinnacle Holdings Raised Stake; Private Advisor Group Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Decreased by $881,424 as Stock Declined

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan (JPM) by 0.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 4 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 22,828 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55B, up from 22,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 10.21 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Signs Deal With Cardlytics to Use Customer Data on App; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 ADJUSTED EXPENSE OF ABOUT $63B, INCLUDING THE $1.2B IMPACT OF THE REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 12,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 130,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.50M, down from 142,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.68M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested in 3.25% or 66,052 shares. Trellus Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Palisades Hudson Asset LP owns 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,075 shares. 84,741 were reported by Buckingham Cap Mngmt. Garde Capital Incorporated has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 45,933 are owned by Brookmont Capital Mgmt. First American Commercial Bank owns 1.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 143,829 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,369 shares. Confluence Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cap Fund reported 543,322 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.35M shares. Fiduciary Tru Co invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stewart And Patten Co Ltd holds 4.96% or 247,262 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 2,794 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Management has invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 3,813 shares to 168,190 shares, valued at $4.72 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 90 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,746 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Capital Group (Prn).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76M was bought by Schumacher Laura J. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 15,550 shares. Asset Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,033 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advisors Incorporated holds 0.04% or 2,548 shares in its portfolio. Bender Robert & Assocs reported 43,056 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.73% or 38,000 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 18,634 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 35,744 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc stated it has 550 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Btr Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Paloma Prtnrs Communications holds 0.21% or 170,257 shares. Delphi Ma holds 13,861 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Frontier Inv Management Com, a Texas-based fund reported 9,187 shares. The California-based Fairview Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Armstrong Shaw Ct accumulated 39,544 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 17,226 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.