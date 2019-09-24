As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Holder Peak Asset Management Has Boosted Holding; Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.58 Million as Stock Value Declined

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19M, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 3.51 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche, Goldman and JPMorgan as IPO co-ordinators- Sky News; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 364 TO 1; 07/05/2018 – Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won’t Derail JPMorgan’s China Plans; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 685,044 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 10.07 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

