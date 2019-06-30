As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Rudman Errol M Has Raised Stake by $808,000; Woodmont Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake in Southern Co (SO) by $727,464 as Valuation Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,301 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 106,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 5.61M shares traded or 33.03% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 39,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63 million shares traded or 86.34% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent; 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Rev $27.9B; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan at Marketing Event Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says U.S. economy still looks ‘pretty good’; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock or 1,700 shares. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of stock. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Friedman Stacey. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 17,000 shares to 62,970 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.62 million for 19.46 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of stock. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42M worth of stock or 90,942 shares. On Tuesday, March 5 Clark Henry A III bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.