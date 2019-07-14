As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Signaturefd Boosted Position; Westwood Global Investments Position in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Has Increased by $14.84 Million

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 1.86M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41.67M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.09 million, up from 39.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 13.54M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA REDUCED ITUB, BRFS, EOCC, BSAC, ABEV IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 12/03/2018 – ITAU SAYS $750M PERPETUAL BONDS PRICED AT 6.5%: FILING; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 01/05/2018 – Itau Weathers Record-Low Interest Rates With More Consumer Loans; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANKS WILL OFFER CHEAPER CREDIT LINES FOR CUSTOMERS USING MORE THAN 15 PCT OF OVERDRAFT LINES FOR 30 STRAIGHT DAYS -INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 13272% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 26,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,744 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 9.38 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 24/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPANDS OIL & GAS PRACTICE WITH MORGAN STANLEY HIRES; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $105; 29/05/2018 – JPM SEES ‘GOOD PERFORMANCE’ IN RATES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 927 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,340 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).