As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) Stock Rose, Holder Mendon Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Westover Capital Advisors Increased Cummins (CMI) Holding by $1.82 Million

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 20,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, down from 24,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP IS 36%; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 06/03/2018 – Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 565.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,542 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, up from 1,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.3. About 922,119 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

