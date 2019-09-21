As Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Connable Office Lifted Holding by $679,653; Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Holding Maintained by Huber Capital Management Llc

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 6,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 23,363 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 17,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88M shares traded or 83.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.5 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 16/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner: Messaging Platform LINE Partners With ICON, #Coinbase Announces Suite Aimed At Investors And JP Morgan Co-President Talks #Crypto; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS; 23/05/2018 – INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC ICP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1440P FROM 1350P; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 26.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 146,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 696,851 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74 million, up from 550,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 1.17M shares traded or 17.85% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Advsrs stated it has 18,529 shares. Insight 2811 reported 0.29% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 564,323 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Sit Associates reported 243,248 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0.76% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.55 million shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 1.21% or 464,060 shares in its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited reported 17,910 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & holds 0.04% or 2,073 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 288,387 shares. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca holds 0.16% or 5,204 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.21% or 554,664 shares in its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 0.05% or 2,110 shares in its portfolio. 13,930 are owned by Parkside Fincl Natl Bank. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 95,882 shares. Independent Investors owns 61,651 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JPMORGAN CHASE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – JPM – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan traders charged with rigging metals markets – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “J.P. Morgan Interbank Information Network® Grows to 300+ Banks – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan creates ‘Volfefe Index’ to track impact of Trump’s tweets – New York Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formula One Series C by 18,197 shares to 63,339 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,372 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $841.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 39,389 shares to 15,752 shares, valued at $947,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 16,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,708 shares, and cut its stake in Enova Intl Inc.