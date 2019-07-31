As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Chicago Equity Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; Weber Alan W Increases Stake in Shiloh Industries (SHLO)

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 68,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,101 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, down from 205,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.68. About 9.10M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: BLOCKCHAIN TECH WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 11/04/2018 – Yield-Inversion Fear Pits JPMorgan Against Aviva Fund Manager; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Composite PMI: Summary; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 272,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 billion, up from 759,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Shiloh Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $4.995. About 25,988 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 38.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 07/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC.: SHILOH INDUSTRIES EXPANDS POSITION IN; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q Rev $247.7M; 07/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries Opens Nantong Facility to Manufacture Lightweight, High-Integrity Aluminum Cast Products; 06/03/2018 Shiloh Industries Hosts Conference Call to Present First-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME 21 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REVENUES WERE CONSISTENT AT $247.7 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 5.3% Position in Shiloh Industries; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Completes Acquisition of Brabant Alucast Italy, Brabant Alucast Netherlands; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.90 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,000 were reported by Redwood Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Bancorp holds 49,786 shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 4,854 were accumulated by Family. Jennison Assoc, New York-based fund reported 8.29M shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 435,378 shares. Navellier & Assocs Incorporated invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Asset Inc has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brandes Investment Prtn LP has 63,520 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 1.32% or 238,200 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru reported 5,237 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.11 million shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. State Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 20,985 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Acropolis Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 10,066 shares. Wisconsin Management Lc reported 15,750 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 9,455 shares to 11,130 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 99,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI).

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catasys Inc by 25,000 shares to 1,365 shares, valued at $16.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.13 million activity.