As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Atria Investments Decreased Stake; Waste Mgmt Del (Put) (WM) Shareholder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 8,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 52,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $116.34. About 4.71 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 31/05/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5654 ROUBLES FROM 5472 ROUBLES; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DRYDEN: OVERWEIGHT EQUITIES DESPITE TARIFF THREAT; 05/03/2018 – MOVES-StanChart names new industrials head in N.America; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees 40 Percent Correction in Equity Markets; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (WM) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 24,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 24,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $117.63. About 729,624 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.97 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,404 shares to 17,531 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 10,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cohen Steers Incorporated has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vantage Inv Partners Ltd Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 84,088 shares. Sky Gru Lc has 2,793 shares. Monetary Grp has invested 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Ltd Liability holds 22,555 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 146,013 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 89,387 shares stake. 33,135 were accumulated by Patten Group. Beese Fulmer Inv Inc has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gould Asset Limited Liability Co Ca, California-based fund reported 2,807 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 1.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Fincl In stated it has 12,195 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Wheatland Advisors owns 9,083 shares. Aspen accumulated 19,580 shares or 1.38% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,476 shares to 24,110 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 190,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.80 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Co reported 6,640 shares stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Group Plc has 261,682 shares for 5.46% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited reported 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,251 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc reported 0.15% stake. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel invested 2.24% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 58,342 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,819 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund owns 925,300 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0.05% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc has 6,769 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 2,030 shares. 6,300 are held by Alethea Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 57,587 shares.