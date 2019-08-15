As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Etrade Capital Management Decreased Position; Waddell & Reed Financial Maintains Holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 21,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 76,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, down from 97,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $105.36. About 11.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “DESPITE CLIENT SENTIMENT REMAINING HIGH, THE ENVIRONMENT IS INTENSELY COMPETITIVE AND LENDING WAS FLAT FOR THE QUARTER”; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 13,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.94 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 546,737 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,823 shares to 75,140 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 13,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Invest Advsr owns 0.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 36,877 shares. Vantage Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 84,088 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co owns 25,519 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.65% or 55,875 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 235,259 shares. Connors Investor Ser reported 157,646 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) owns 12,117 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Basswood Management Limited owns 733,012 shares for 4.81% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 115,548 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 39,152 shares. Epoch Investment has 808,502 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Goelzer Inv invested in 49,180 shares. Moreover, Chatham Cap Group Inc has 0.99% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38,176 shares. Missouri-based Ent has invested 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Assetmark Inc invested in 23,087 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.84 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.