As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, First Allied Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Stake; Visteon (VC) Holder First Eagle Investment Management Has Lifted Stake

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 138,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.06 million, up from 134,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE $54 BLN – $55 BLN; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B; 13/04/2018 – Fitch: JPM Reports Record Quarter on Higher Volatility and Interest Rates; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 13795.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 269,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 270,954 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, up from 1,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 599,393 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (Call) (NYSE:PRGO) by 701,300 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 21,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27M shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group reported 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). The Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.03% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Third Avenue Mgmt Lc has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 1,553 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 0.18% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 83,046 shares. Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.92% stake. Swiss Bank holds 52,700 shares. Sei Investments Communications has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Federated Pa stated it has 10,346 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 11,661 shares stake. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Company has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 38,497 shares. Silvercrest Asset Ltd has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 6,800 were reported by Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. Wilson Harry James bought $107,840 worth of stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood And White, a Virginia-based fund reported 59,973 shares. 15,763 are owned by Opus Cap Ltd Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 172,900 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 1.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aristotle Cap Lc has 3.05 million shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability holds 124,259 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt reported 163,465 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Company reported 0.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jacobs Ca holds 0.04% or 2,401 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Limited Company owns 471,541 shares. Webster Bancshares N A invested in 1.95% or 134,612 shares. Bailard Incorporated accumulated 0.53% or 84,162 shares. Wafra Incorporated holds 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,115 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,703 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Company invested in 89,109 shares or 0.6% of the stock.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 1,960 shares to 44,457 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY) by 10,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,538 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

