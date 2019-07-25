As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Holder Omers Administration Has Decreased Stake; Viking Global Investors LP Stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) Boosted by $116.83 Million

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 138,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.62M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484.65 million, down from 4.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $115.44. About 7.35 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 49 EUROS FROM 45.9 EUROS; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank Test Blockchain in First U.S. Debt Deal; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN MARCH CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.65% :10239Z US; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Commercial Banking Rev $2.17B; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 27/03/2018 – DINO POLSKA SA DNP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 105 FROM PLN 103

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 2.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.72M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.97 million, up from 5.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 706,443 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.03M shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $712.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 739,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Berry Global Signs the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Global Commitment – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of the Clopay Plastic Products Company, Inc. from Griffon Corporation – Business Wire” published on February 07, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Adage Capital Managementâ€™s Latest Portfolio Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Joins New Global Alliance to Help End Plastic Waste in the Environment – Business Wire” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group reported 11.64M shares stake. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 12,715 shares in its portfolio. 3,744 are held by Hrt Financial Ltd. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 1,509 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Pnc Financial Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,415 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 92,191 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc invested in 5,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mirae Asset Invests Communications holds 18,415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 25,738 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 7 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc owns 12.82% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 3.10 million shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 93,841 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 155,676 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lorber David A reported 1,964 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 75,152 shares. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Management has 3.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 243,400 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Commerce Ma has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept accumulated 7,209 shares. 31,690 are owned by Tci Wealth. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Opus Invest Incorporated holds 0.68% or 33,750 shares in its portfolio. 416,697 are held by Alyeska Grp Lp. Hanson & Doremus reported 0.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kistler invested in 17,732 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wharton Business Group holds 0.91% or 86,716 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 12,117 shares. Cannell Peter B & reported 99,168 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Regal Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12,074 shares.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 47,600 shares to 62,200 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 19,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lsc Communications Inc.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242 on Thursday, April 18. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.