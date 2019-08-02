As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lourd Capital Has Cut by $1.87 Million Its Position; Vigilant Capital Management Has Decreased Its Dollar General (DG) Stake by $14.82 Million

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 63.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 18,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 10,546 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 29,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 15.13 million shares traded or 35.17% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 10/05/2018 – in February, J.P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 124,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 8,905 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 133,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 2.10 million shares traded or 20.66% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,139 shares to 193,488 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 20.91 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.