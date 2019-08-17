As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Fort Point Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 61,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 179,622 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 million, down from 241,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 3,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 8,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Icvc – JPM UK Higher Inc Buys Into Mortgage Advice; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPECTS REDUCTION IN CONSUMPTION OF RESEARCH: PINTO; 23/03/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP SBLK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video)

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,409 shares to 161,888 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Lc holds 78,591 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 0.94% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 66,098 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co invested in 1.94 million shares or 1.02% of the stock. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 103,526 shares. De Burlo Incorporated reported 49,365 shares. Westport Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability owns 11.43M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Moreover, B Riley Wealth has 0.69% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 67,400 shares. Argent Tru stated it has 166,878 shares. Swarthmore Grp Inc reported 10,000 shares. Alphaone Invest Serv Ltd Liability reported 3,840 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Ltd has invested 1.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 3.81 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.41% or 69,214 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advsrs Inc reported 0.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 14,730 shares or 0.3% of the stock. The New York-based Buckingham Capital has invested 0.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fcg Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.99% or 29,685 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 11.28 million shares. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iowa Fincl Bank invested in 2.64% or 56,792 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Incorporated Limited Company has 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 28,578 are owned by Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.62% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.81 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 26,744 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. The New York-based Cannell Peter B has invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Weybosset Rech & Management Ltd holds 0.21% or 3,515 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Co has 171,132 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 30,962 shares to 31,062 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).