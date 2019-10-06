As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Peak Asset Management Upped Position; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holding Has Raised by Omers Administration Corp

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19 million, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 1137.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 43,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 548,879 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,925 shares. Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.67% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cipher Capital LP stated it has 47,262 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Anderson Hoagland Com reported 4.55% stake. Karp Capital Management Corp reported 1.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 9,878 shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 68,857 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Oz LP holds 0.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 967,193 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 7.56 million shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,255 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability accumulated 10.31M shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs accumulated 0.88% or 63,934 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.02 million shares. Eastern Comml Bank holds 318,571 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 50,300 shares to 42,800 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Presidio Inc by 77,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 5,339 shares. 23,901 were accumulated by Sfe Inv Counsel. Lord Abbett & Communication Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Mackenzie Finance reported 196,725 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Gru has 0.02% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 15,959 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Sector Pension Inv Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 11,900 shares. 26,162 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 5,033 shares. Moreover, Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 24,027 shares. Johnson reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 12,142 shares. 70,013 are owned by Sei Comm. 89 are held by Guinness Asset Management Ltd. Westport Asset Inc has invested 0.11% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).