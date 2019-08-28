As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Northpointe Capital Trimmed by $5.06 Million Its Holding; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Trimmed Position by $741,000

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $227.38. About 1.28M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 50,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 61,603 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 111,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.04. About 2.05M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY; 10/05/2018 – in February, J. P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Consumer and Community Banking Rev $12.6B

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.08 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,245 shares to 64,425 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,952 shares to 19,663 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 54,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

