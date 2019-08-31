As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Veritable LP Has Raised Stake by $648,117; United Technologies Com (UTX) Position Raised by Buffington Mohr Mcneal

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 6,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 166,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84 million, up from 159,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary; 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: ONE DAY WILL SEE JPMORGAN WITH LARGE TOWER IN CHINA; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 25/04/2018 – Blockweather: Cryptocurrency Market Will Get `Much Bigger’ According To A Former JPMorgan Banke; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 47.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 11,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 23,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VIOO) by 3,305 shares to 18,807 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 7,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,301 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Insur has invested 5.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Systematic Financial Management LP reported 34,480 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Com holds 0.22% or 76,309 shares. Denali Ltd holds 10,000 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp New York holds 323,980 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes & reported 233,183 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. 3,305 were reported by Legacy Partners. One Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 37,199 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 2.25 million shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Inv holds 0.42% or 36,877 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gemmer Asset Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 3,198 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 1.03% or 636,981 shares. Scott & Selber accumulated 36,521 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.