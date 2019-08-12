As Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Mai Wealth Advisors Boosted Its Position by $744,673; Umb Bank N A Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) Boosted by $1.07 Million as Stock Price Rose

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 75.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 14,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 34,702 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 19,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.32. About 202,974 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 7,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 235,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89M, up from 228,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 2.56 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO: INVESTMENT-BANK PIPELINE WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 30/05/2018 – Pro Skateboarder Tony Hawk Collaborates with Chase for Small Business Productivity Guide; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPECTS REDUCTION IN CONSUMPTION OF RESEARCH: PINTO; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom

