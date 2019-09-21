As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Braun Stacey Associates Has Lowered by $640,470 Its Holding; Tnb Financial Has Cut Its Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) Stake by $656,995

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 264,707 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.59M, down from 270,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08 million shares traded or 85.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS GAMESA SGREN.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 11.5 EUROS; 14/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Letter and the Puerto Rican Surprise (Podcast); 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) by 66.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 2,936 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $339,000, down from 8,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Smucker J M Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $107.81. About 893,395 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 22/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNOUNCED A LIMITED, VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SPECIFIC LOTS OF TWO VARIETIES OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 04/04/2018 – Smucker to Buy Parent of Pet-Food Maker Nutrish; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 05/04/2018 – Smucker’s Bite-Sized Pet-Food Deal Goes Down Easy; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, considering sale of Pillsbury; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; 08/03/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER CO IS CONSIDERING A SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS, INCLUDING PILLSBURY- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S BAKING BUSINESS MAY FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER NAMES DAVID J. LEMMON TO LEAD PET BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Group Incorporated holds 1.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.41M shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management holds 13,398 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 10,586 shares. Com Fincl Bank holds 1.53% or 1.22M shares. Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.26% or 9,454 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Lc reported 7.92 million shares. Pure Financial Advsrs Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beech Hill has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). National Pension reported 3.42 million shares stake. Sky Investment Grp Incorporated Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,739 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 117,746 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Somerset invested 2.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Com by 18,002 shares to 39,465 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $577.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 2,192 shares to 90,839 shares, valued at $19.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 10,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Shrt Trm Corp Bd (VCSH).