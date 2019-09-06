As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Girard Partners LTD Lifted Holding; Timber Hill Has Boosted Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stake by $314,400; Stock Declined

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 4,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 83,477 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 78,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $112.53. About 5.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 14/03/2018 – SWISSCOM AG SCMN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 480 FROM SFR 429; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo (JPM); 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 1.84 million shares traded or 19.12% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “J.P. Morgan Enhances Retirement Link with Launch of Digital Pricing Solution, Price Smart – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell holds 0.09% or 1,647 shares in its portfolio. Brave Warrior Advsrs Limited Liability owns 2.07M shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Inc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 182,300 were reported by General American. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Company has 0.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Winfield Assoc accumulated 0.16% or 2,883 shares. First Merchants Corp reported 2.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Missouri-based Jones Lllp has invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Glob Endowment Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iron Limited Com accumulated 7,453 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Torch Wealth Management Limited accumulated 28,578 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Shs by 2,095 shares to 6,703 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 1,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,687 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc owns 17,917 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 6 shares. 72,540 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Ltd. Muzinich & holds 3.79M shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 1.76M shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 66,694 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 57,957 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 24,000 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 1.45 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Ltd reported 1.82 million shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 29,939 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 126,744 shares. 18,085 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc. Cetera Advsrs Lc invested 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).