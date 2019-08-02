As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Community Trust & Investment Co Has Trimmed Position by $413,696; Telemark Asset Management Increases Holding in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 4,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 339,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.34 million, down from 343,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $112.83. About 6.67 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP SBLK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 14/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Tech With Debt Issuance; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 25/04/2018 – DEALTALK-Brazilian bank IPO tests disruption potential of fintech firms; 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 25,278 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 24/05/2018 – Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING; 08/03/2018 – Aspen Pharmacare eyes Saudi Arabia to expand infant milk business; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Aerogels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPN); 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Rev $106M-$116M; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to Innovate for the Good of Business and Society; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMA INFANT-FORMULA UNIT SAID TO GET TAKEOVER INTEREST; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdrr (XLU) by 132,519 shares to 197,972 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.61 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

