As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sigma Planning Has Lowered Its Stake; Swift Run Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Citigroup (C) as Share Value Rose

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 78,401 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77 million, down from 82,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $120.18. About 9.28 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 19/04/2018 – 75% of ultra-rich investors predict the economy will hit recession by 2020, a J.P. Morgan survey found; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 30/05/2018 – The JPMorgan of Europe? French Giant BNP Paribas Is on a Roll; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Launches Enhanced Digital Target Date Compass(SM) Program; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 8.30 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 25/04/2018 – Fortescue Target Price Cut 2.4% to A$4/Share by Citi; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 16/04/2018 – Emirates NBD expands its bank in Saudi Arabia; 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 9,692 shares to 83,955 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 83,063 shares. Aull Monroe Mgmt reported 22,763 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 3.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Franklin Resource Inc holds 18.14M shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. First State Bank Of Omaha holds 2.1% or 288,387 shares. Community Trust And Inv has 4.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Korea Corporation stated it has 2.78 million shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Company Asset Mngmt Us, New York-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 45,573 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blue Chip Prns reported 115,575 shares. Lee Danner & Bass has 0.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,343 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 337,000 are owned by Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Corporation. 208,193 are held by Daiwa Grp. Northside holds 0.29% or 6,502 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Group Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 942 shares. Van Eck Associate has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sector Pension Inv Board reported 1.19 million shares. Capital Planning Ltd Co accumulated 6,766 shares. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Com New York holds 0.03% or 4,850 shares. Barometer Mgmt Incorporated reported 9,700 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.21% or 7,161 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sol Mgmt Communication, Maryland-based fund reported 41,228 shares. Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 427,606 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 59,300 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Parsons Mngmt Ri has invested 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cooperman Leon G accumulated 765,600 shares. Arga Investment Mgmt LP owns 75,935 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio.

