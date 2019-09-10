As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Motco Lifted Stake; Suntrust Banks Has Upped Its Baidu (BIDU) Position by $416,560

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 2,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 12,218 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 9,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.08% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 5.17M shares traded or 36.96% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play

Motco increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 3,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,149 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64 million, up from 101,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $116.75. About 12.45M shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – France to sell new 18-year euro zone linker bond by syndicate; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Seeks Majority Stake in China Fund Management Venture; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”; 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase; 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 10/04/2018 – WESTAR ENERGY INC WR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc by 129,054 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 19,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,782 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co.

