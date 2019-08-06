As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Share Price Rose, Holder Bainco International Investors Has Boosted Its Stake; Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Boosted Allstate (ALL) Position by $320,150

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 24,870 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $101.78. About 1.65 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 13.57 million shares traded or 19.57% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – France’s Engie exploring sale of German power plants; 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL) by 5,972 shares to 89,854 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 14,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,537 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 726,585 shares. Qvt Limited Partnership owns 1.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 39,530 shares. Beaumont Partners Ltd stated it has 15,101 shares. Mathes Co reported 31,758 shares. 8,380 were accumulated by Shapiro Mgmt Limited Company. Linscomb Williams Inc has 74,598 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest reported 104,160 shares stake. Brookmont Management accumulated 2.85% or 45,710 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 32,239 shares or 2.49% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Pggm Investments has invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Haverford Trust has invested 2.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Narwhal Capital owns 97,943 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Corporation owns 146,385 shares. Cambridge Rech holds 0.32% or 326,007 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.19% or 16,566 shares.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $378.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.