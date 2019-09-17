As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Matrix Asset Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; Stillwater Capital Advisors Increases Position in Ugi New (UGI)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 19,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 250,808 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.04M, down from 270,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.16. About 10.45 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 27/03/2018 – JP Morgan: Investors are ‘overreacting’ so buy this market dip for big rally ahead; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11; 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 19/04/2018 – Cerberus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 1.78M shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,347 shares to 13,015 shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 12,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,363 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 17,418 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 130,462 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Limited Company owns 0.09% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 1.59M shares. Horizon Invest Service Llc has invested 0.42% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 105,295 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Qci Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 1,342 shares. 79,901 were accumulated by Hightower Limited Com. Heritage Wealth Advisors, Virginia-based fund reported 732 shares. Foster & Motley owns 101,679 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Monetary Management holds 500 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd invested in 4,500 shares. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 41,500 shares.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UGI Corporation Elects Two Directors; Announces Board Succession Plan – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UGI and AmeriGas Partners, L.P. Complete Merger Transaction – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.33% or 257,490 shares. Coe Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,038 shares. Bokf Na has 0.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 23,212 shares. New England Research And Mgmt Inc owns 0.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,458 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 39,686 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na accumulated 1.18% or 43,344 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 27,922 shares. Sageworth Tru Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Renaissance Investment Group Limited accumulated 2,629 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.65% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 1.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 268,350 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 28.61M shares. 224,372 were accumulated by Natixis. Oberweis Asset reported 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Bank of America Stock Price Is Finally Heading to $35 and Up – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $564.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 993 shares to 4,529 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 17,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.31 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.