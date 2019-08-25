As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Premier Asset Managment Upped by $326,129 Its Position; Stack Financial Management Has Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding as Stock Declined

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 3,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 116,605 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 113,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – NEXT PLC NXT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5240P FROM 4830P; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 01/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – JPM SIGNS CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT’S LOANSPHERE; 12/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. DISCLOSES A 5.30 PCT STAKE IN PRAIRIE MINING LTD – FILING; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Prns holds 0% or 300 shares. 4,575 were reported by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 172,900 shares. 12,225 are owned by Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Co. Putnam Ltd Liability reported 8.02 million shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,000 shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 174,300 are owned by Carlson Cap Limited Partnership. Signaturefd Ltd Co invested 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thornburg Investment Inc has 4.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lvw Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.93% or 34,341 shares. Sand Hill Global Limited Com reported 68,354 shares. Bb&T reported 229,346 shares. Korea Invest holds 1.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.81 million shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2.53M shares stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 6,497 shares to 242,079 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,175 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 4,387 shares to 141,465 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Warren Buffett Reveals New Investments, Cisco Sinks on Q4 Results – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Week’s Best Big Cap Earnings Charts – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco: Shivering China Comments And Tech Implications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amazon (AMZN), and When to Sell a Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Louisiana-based Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Profund Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.98% or 377,559 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc accumulated 32,485 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Llc reported 71,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Retail Bank stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 99,955 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.36% or 214,149 shares. Rockland Co holds 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 28,868 shares. Botty Ltd Liability Company stated it has 25,565 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cap Wealth Planning Lc holds 0.31% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. 8,900 are held by Fosun Interest. Cacti Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Llc reported 0.74% stake.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.