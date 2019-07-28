As Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Valuation Rose, Focused Investors Has Raised Position; Shamrock Asset Management Cut Its Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Position as Stock Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 9.95M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY)

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15 million, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – SURVEYMONKEY INC HIRES JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N TO LEAD PREPARATIONS FOR AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 26,900 shares to 851,700 shares, valued at $104.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,800 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of stock. Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Another trade for 2,780 shares valued at $24,936 was made by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7. $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Green Anthony C. $2.89M worth of stock was bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM) by 40,697 shares to 212,015 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Msci Finls Index Etf (FNCL) by 20,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.06M for 9.60 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.