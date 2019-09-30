As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Raised Its Holding; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 33,277 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42M, up from 30,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $177.93. About 5.89 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT PARIS TECH CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Users should make context and intentions clear to avoid having their posts taken down, according to Facebook Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Said to Agree to Testify Before Congress Over Data Privacy; 10/04/2018 – Cruz Grills Zuckerberg About Facebook’s Approach to Political Speech (Video); 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS MORE INFO FROM FACEBOOK ON REPORTS OF DATA BREACH; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 7; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 22/05/2018 – l THINK l WAS ABLE TO ADDRESS EU PARLIAMENT QUESTIONS IN HIGH-LEVEL AREAS-ZUCKERBERG; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS CO DOES NOT SELL CUSTOMER DATA- CNBC

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 213.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 41,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 61,040 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82 million, up from 19,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.79. About 5.08 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N : JP MORGAN ADDS TO ANALYST FOCUS LIST; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees 40 Percent Correction in Equity Markets; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.76B; 15/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 17,415 shares to 400 shares, valued at $58,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 4.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,000 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Cap Inc New.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

