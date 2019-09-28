As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Cadinha & Co Has Trimmed Stake by $914,973; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Position in Eagle Materials (EXP) Has Lifted as Share Value Declined

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.67M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.21M, up from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 256,396 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 8,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 173,613 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.41 million, down from 181,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.76B; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 11/04/2018 – BEAZLEY PLC BEZG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 650P FROM 550P

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Eagle Materials Stock Surged 16% in January – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP): Third Avenue Management Thinks It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Eagle Materials Climbed 14.9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eagle Materials upgraded at Raymond James, seeing activist spark – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Materials Issues Statement Regarding Sachem Head Nominations – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsr Lc holds 0.07% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 12,888 shares. Vanguard invested in 4.08M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Knott David M invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Zacks Invest invested in 0.04% or 19,345 shares. Long Pond Limited Partnership stated it has 1.66% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Lazard Asset Management Limited invested in 0.06% or 411,975 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 74,538 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Interest Gp holds 0.03% or 86,531 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 254 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation invested in 0% or 49 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt owns 0.28% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 128,700 shares. Marlowe Prns Limited Partnership holds 2.48% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 46,277 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 76,084 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 11,152 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,491 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Hldgs holds 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 162,176 shares. The Louisiana-based Villere St Denis J Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Albert D Mason, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,082 shares. Fairview Cap Inv Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 4,183 shares. 823,573 were reported by Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc. Phillips Fincl Management Llc holds 13,450 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 116,723 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 7,652 shares. 11,660 were accumulated by Stearns Financial Services Group Inc. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 1.25% or 5.03M shares in its portfolio. Cypress Grp accumulated 1.85% or 83,925 shares. D L Carlson Gp stated it has 81,774 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Roosevelt owns 198,767 shares. Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 775,246 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Inc Limited Company has 23,892 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Exclusive â€”J.P. Morgan Private Bank comes to Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy And Financials: The Energy Sector Has Shrunk To Just 4.5% S&P 500 Market Cap Weight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Barclays pays $6.3 million to settle US SEC’s Asia-Pacific hiring probe – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan keeps branching out. We mapped every planned location so far in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $553.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 20,997 shares to 94,937 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) by 3,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.