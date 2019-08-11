As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Salzhauer Michael Upped Stake; Royce Micro (RMT) Shareholder Shaker Financial Services Raised Holding

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 38,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, up from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Lebovitz Says Nafta Is More Concerning Than China-U.S. Trade Tensions (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 NONINTEREST REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% , MARKET DEPENDENT; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy,’ JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Micro (RMT) by 38.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 78,282 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 280,270 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 201,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Micro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 88,692 shares traded. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” on August 09, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W invested 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 1.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,881 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lc reported 308,022 shares. Qvt Financial LP has invested 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tributary Mngmt Ltd Com reported 10,775 shares. Eos Mgmt Lp invested in 26,000 shares. Beutel Goodman Company Limited invested in 645,118 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Allstate Corp holds 0.69% or 253,087 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Addison Capital Co invested in 2.23% or 29,015 shares. The Indiana-based Horizon Investment Services Ltd has invested 2.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Prudential Public Ltd Co has 6.23 million shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0.97% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dillon Associate invested 1.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Veritable Lp reported 166,347 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares to 16,779 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,743 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) by 151,346 shares to 78,296 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (NYSE:FFA) by 33,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,342 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr Income Opportunities Fd (KIO).

More notable recent Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RMT: A Case Of A CEF That’s Better Than The Open End Alternative – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2015, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Simple ETF Would Be Better Than The Royce Value Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp. – Business Wire” on March 07, 2018. More interesting news about Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) as of Apr 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Global Wearable Medical Devices Technologies and Markets, 2019-2023 – Increasing Penetration of AI and Big Data in Healthcare to Create Smart and Adaptive Wearable Devices – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold RMT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 27.48% less from 9.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore Incorporated Il reported 15,760 shares stake. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp invested in 3,016 shares. Raymond James And Associates has 88,936 shares. Diversified Tru Company holds 12,806 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pecaut & holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) for 91,115 shares. Advisors Asset has 504,226 shares. Pembroke Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Kistler owns 0% invested in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) for 807 shares. Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 41,600 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). 207,630 are held by Bard Assocs. Family Corporation, New York-based fund reported 10,456 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 43,951 shares. Family Firm Incorporated has invested 0.7% in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).