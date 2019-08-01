As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) Share Price Rose, Capstone Investment Advisors Upped Position; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Upped Its Macys (M) Stake by $4.99 Million as Stock Value Declined

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) by 267.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 326,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.09 million, up from 88,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 5.35 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV RELN.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.8 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 2.39 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s “every week was good” boosts forecast for year; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – Forget standing in line – Macy’s new mobile app let’s customers scan barcodes to checkout items:; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 10/05/2018 – Macy’s leads decline on downgrade as department stores slip; 02/05/2018 – MACY’S BUYS STORY; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s aims to grow its private-label business to represent 40 percent of total inventory; 16/04/2018 – The program was initially able to partner with big brands, but lost several key members in 2017 like Macy’s and Chili’s; 24/03/2018 – NYC DHS: Macy’s Flower Show; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JP Morgan Earnings: JPM Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “JAGGAER Partners with JP Morgan to Provide Powerful Purchasing Oversight for Education, Public Sector and Commercial Industries – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Major US banks lower benchmark interest rates following Fed rate cut – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Co invested in 14,695 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.8% or 176,660 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp accumulated 2.77M shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri holds 3.56% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 80,792 shares. Fiduciary Co holds 0.8% or 295,684 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 4.26 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Stillwater Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.18% or 144,033 shares. 330,260 were reported by Dana Advsr Inc. Pioneer Bankshares N A Or holds 64,929 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. Mengis Cap Mngmt holds 55,245 shares. Advisory Rech holds 379,816 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Research And Incorporated has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gladius Capital Mgmt LP reported 26,522 shares. 3,290 were accumulated by Capital Limited Liability Company. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na has invested 2.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).