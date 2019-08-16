As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Brown Advisory Securities Raised by $3.48 Million Its Stake; Redwood Investments Upped Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Stake by $3.30 Million

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Buys Building in Washington for Regional Headquarters; 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan reveals UK gender pay gap; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 18.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 19,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 127,235 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.45 million, up from 107,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $154.19. About 269,219 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 15,394 shares to 144,563 shares, valued at $16.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 21,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,429 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Com reported 393,681 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 1.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 169,992 shares. Moreover, Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co Il has 2.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 245,926 shares. Sonata Capital Group Inc Inc holds 1.08% or 14,279 shares. Communications Of Toledo Na Oh reported 62,840 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Group Inc, Vermont-based fund reported 5,237 shares. Moreover, Forte Llc Adv has 0.69% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,948 shares. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A reported 0.09% stake. Conestoga Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 712,131 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Com holds 93,000 shares or 5.93% of its portfolio. Cornerstone stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Aimz Investment Ltd Llc holds 2,402 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management owns 3,781 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 12,378 shares to 36,832 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 6,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,373 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).