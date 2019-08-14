As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Capital Planning Advisors Has Upped Position by $414,100; Quantum Capital Management Increases Position in Northern Tech Intl (NTIC)

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NTIC) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 16,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.67% . The institutional investor held 65,824 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 49,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northern Tech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 3,378 shares traded. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has declined 42.38% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q; 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC)

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 22,938 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 18,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.73. About 11.83M shares traded or 4.95% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QIWI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 02/05/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN APRIL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.5 VS 53.3; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 111,905 shares to 138,115 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,986 shares, and cut its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc.

More notable recent Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "O'Reilly Announces Speaker and Session Lineup for OSCON 2019 – Yahoo Finance" on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Northern Technologies International Corporation to Announce Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call – GlobeNewswire" published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Announcing: Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Increased An Energizing 105% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Splash Partners With Natur-Tec To Pioneer New Sustainable Garment Packaging Solution – GlobeNewswire" published on October 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "One Thing To Remember About The Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 09, 2019.

