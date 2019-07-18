As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Carroll Financial Associates Trimmed Position; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Decreased Its Smith A O (AOS) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 95.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 262,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,850 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 273,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 1.84M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 6,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, down from 67,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.99. About 11.19M shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 – PEKAO SA PEO.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 170 FROM PLN 168; 24/05/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 440 FROM DKK 400; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SUED OVER CASH ADVANCE FEES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY BUYS; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 05/03/2018 – Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avago Technologies Ltd by 1,310 shares to 1,683 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Ftse Rafi Emerging Markets by 110,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 23,283 shares. Delphi Management Ma stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Ab invested in 2,747 shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 10,182 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 55,170 are held by Duncker Streett & Com Incorporated. 7,468 were accumulated by Ironwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Co. Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paragon Assoc Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture reported 1.91% stake. Indiana Tru Inv stated it has 1.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1,835 are held by Lenox Wealth. Foundry Ltd Company reported 1.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arbor Advsr Limited Co holds 0.12% or 3,807 shares in its portfolio. 13,218 are held by Windsor Ltd Co.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Scher Peter also sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 15,800 shares to 41,213 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fitbit Inc by 339,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. $660,244 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) was sold by Goodwin Wallace E on Wednesday, February 6. Dana Paul R sold $239,400 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Friday, February 8.

