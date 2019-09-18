As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Has Raised Its Position by $713,841; Premier Asset Managment Has Cut Its Position in Western Un Co (WU) as Stock Value Rose

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 17,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 31,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $617,000, down from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 4.92 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 157,449 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.60M, up from 151,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $118.57. About 9.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan reveals UK gender pay gap; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – AGREEMENT RELATED TO JPMORGAN’S PLAN TO EXTEND RECOURSE FINANCING TO CO’S NEW BALANCE TRANSFER PROGRAM

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.23 million for 12.16 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 226,413 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Long Road Counsel stated it has 38,377 shares. The Florida-based Intrepid Mgmt Inc has invested 1.85% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Chicago Equity Partners Limited holds 0.01% or 10,210 shares. Citigroup reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Parametric Portfolio Ltd stated it has 1.91 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 143,108 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 10,171 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl has 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Exane Derivatives holds 15,839 shares. Cibc Ww Incorporated reported 83,014 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability holds 26,874 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Private Ocean, a California-based fund reported 1,557 shares.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 27,482 shares to 54,560 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

