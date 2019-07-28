As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Weitz Investment Management Has Upped Position; Ppg Inds (PPG) Share Price Rose While Trian Fund Management LP Cut Position by $115.00 Million

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc. (PPG) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.98M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675.26M, down from 7.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 1.21 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Audit Committee of Company’s Boars Is Overseeing Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1513.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 227,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.50M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan Chase’s tedious search for new HQ gains hope; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 13/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank of Canada, others test debt issuance on blockchain; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 09/03/2018 – MOVES- JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Coatings Protect, Beautify KENNYWOOD Park’s New Steel Curtain Roller Coaster, Cars – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Awarded 5-year Contract to Supply Coatings, Technical Services to U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results July 18 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.06% or 109,845 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cypress Gru, Florida-based fund reported 12,956 shares. Advisory Service Lc invested 0.09% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Old Point Trust Financial Services N A holds 4,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 15,827 shares. The Ohio-based Private Tru Na has invested 0.21% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 120 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest holds 25,888 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 81,677 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 5,231 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 33,534 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Financial Network accumulated 0.07% or 600 shares. Central Bancorporation Tru Communication accumulated 5,347 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Godsey And Gibb Assocs accumulated 3,402 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: A Top Quality Stock For An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Buy Or Sell? – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 442,337 shares to 804,900 shares, valued at $43.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 53,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,500 shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Management owns 76,196 shares. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 773,328 are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability. Redwood Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 99,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 56.17 million shares. Central Secs holds 3.69% or 230,000 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 56,745 shares. Consolidated Investment Grp Inc Lc accumulated 42,992 shares. Wms Lc stated it has 13,654 shares. Somerset Tru Com owns 41,486 shares. Kamunting Street Capital LP owns 20,000 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Reik And Communication Lc has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sector Pension Investment Board holds 1.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.18 million shares. Arbor Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).