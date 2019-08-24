As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Sanders Capital Has Increased Holding; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Stake as Share Value Rose

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 218,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 4.27 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483.69M, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS GAMESA SGREN.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 11.5 EUROS; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Warns of Losses Amid Torrent of China Property Bonds; 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. TO RATING ‘A+’; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo (JPM); 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.33M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Us Multifactor Etf by 5,100 shares to 30,338 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Val (IJS).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.45 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz Management LP has invested 0.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Personal Capital Advisors accumulated 476,516 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv invested in 1.24% or 61,893 shares. Independent owns 61,651 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest has 17,984 shares. Cap Counsel New York holds 2,551 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 356,530 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Moreover, Westwood Holdings Grp has 1.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 44,725 shares. Ssi Investment Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 2.39% or 783,454 shares in its portfolio. Endeavour Capital Advsrs Inc reported 221,433 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd reported 14,695 shares stake. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 2.25 million shares. Horizon Investments holds 11,869 shares.