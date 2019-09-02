As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Decreased Stake by $5.56 Million; Phocas Financial Has Raised Chemical Financial (CHFC) Position by $1.21 Million as Share Value Declined

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – Chase Freedom® Adds PayPal as New Category for 5% Cash Back Rewards; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 13/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $32; 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest; 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 29,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 166,211 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, up from 136,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 150.91% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Detroit’s Cobo Center becomes TCF Center – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chemical Financial Corporation reports second quarter 2019 net income of $69.6 million, representing $0.96 of earnings per diluted share – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Chemical Financial (CHFC) and TCF Financial (TFC) Shareholders Approve Merger of Equals – StreetInsider.com” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chemical Financial Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) was bought by SHAFER THOMAS C on Thursday, June 13. 10,018 Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares with value of $392,205 were bought by KLAESER DENNIS L. The insider Provost David T bought 10,100 shares worth $395,789.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 37,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,353 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.1% or 257,998 shares in its portfolio. 15,675 are held by Fenimore Asset Mgmt. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp holds 0.01% or 314,409 shares. First Manhattan invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Raymond James Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 13,952 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 75 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Riverhead Cap Management reported 6,564 shares stake. Cibc Ww Markets Inc holds 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 6,346 shares. M&T Bank & Trust stated it has 16,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 771,335 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd holds 11,725 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0.03% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Capital Management Incorporated holds 3.28% or 134,175 shares in its portfolio. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 1.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sather Finance Group Inc stated it has 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 4,447 shares stake. Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.71% or 25,636 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.37 million shares. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Com holds 49,824 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Iron Financial Ltd Liability owns 7,453 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Moreover, Peoples Serv has 0.87% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt LP owns 13,495 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 1.23% or 1.95M shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 1.47 million shares stake. Condor Capital Management invested in 14,805 shares. Lenox Wealth accumulated 1,835 shares. Pl Advsrs Limited Liability holds 20,000 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “JPMorgan Chase opens its first North Carolina retail branch in Triangle – Triangle Business Journal” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.