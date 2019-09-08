As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Holding by $413,191; Phillips 66 (PSX) Valuation Rose While Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $6.31 Million

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 4,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 501,676 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.78 million, down from 505,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE OF $27.9 BILLION; MANAGED REVENUE OF $28.5 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 05/04/2018 – Finance Uncovered: EXCLUSIVE: JP Morgan reveals UK cops gave go-ahead to transfer $875m to convicted money launderer:; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NOTES LINKED TO JPMORGAN THRESHOLD PRICE $128.73; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Europe Technology Adds Dassault Systemes; 05/03/2018 – ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 01/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc analyzed 66,382 shares as the company's stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.06M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

More important recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – Nasdaq”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Investment Management Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 18,190 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,397 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The accumulated 483,346 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Tradewinds Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 284 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 107 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.52% or 512,319 shares. Moreover, Bragg Advsr has 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 11,752 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,250 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advisors Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.06% stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 881,415 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Argyle Cap Mgmt owns 0.66% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 18,054 shares. First City Mngmt Inc has 2,333 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,075 shares to 37,857 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57B for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.77% or 10,066 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0.74% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,732 shares. Trellus Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 11,000 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Aperio Group Lc reported 0.99% stake. Hudson Bay Cap Management LP holds 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 46,280 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 35,685 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb Williams Inc invested in 0.64% or 74,598 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt accumulated 97,943 shares. Capstone Fin Advisors stated it has 53,334 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Renaissance Grp Incorporated stated it has 2,783 shares. Cumberland Prns Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 412,614 shares. Putnam Invests Lc invested in 1.89% or 8.02 million shares. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,179 shares. Signature Est & Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 43,121 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advisors accumulated 1.48% or 245,892 shares.