As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Increased Its Holding by $387,638; Pg&E (PCG) Position Upped by Baupost Group Llc

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 9.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 24.50 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436.10M, up from 15.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 7.95M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 6.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA APPOINST JPMORGAN CHASE AS MAIN DEALER FOR GOVT BONDS; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 16,407 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Com stated it has 149,503 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc holds 203,948 shares. Verition Fund Llc owns 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 36,624 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Baystate Wealth Ltd reported 100 shares. Destination Wealth reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oaktree Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 1.22M shares. The Missouri-based Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.07% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Utah Retirement Sys, a Utah-based fund reported 97,666 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lonestar Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 220,000 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 931,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nordea Investment Management accumulated 333,788 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 37.59 million shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Still Cautious On California Utilities – Benzinga” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Bankruptcy Update On Critical Issues Impacting Investors – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PG&E Corp. (PCG), Local Public Entities Resolve 2015, 2017 and 2018 Wildfire Claims – StreetInsider.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Lookin’ Good! – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oil States to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mngmt has 102,600 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Leisure Cap Mgmt has invested 1.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Front Barnett Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 239,205 shares. Adirondack Tru Communication stated it has 1.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 169,992 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc owns 52,013 shares. Connors Investor stated it has 2.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arga Invest Mngmt Lp holds 0.52% or 34,367 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 172,900 shares. Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada has 1.78% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 238,596 shares. Bluemar Mgmt Llc invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Truepoint has invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 34,510 were accumulated by Art Advsr Limited Liability. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 75,900 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 150,800 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96M. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29.