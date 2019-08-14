As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Gladius Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding; Peddock Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Mckesson Corp. (MCK) Stake by $379,320 as Stock Rose

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 37.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 5,428 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635,000, down from 8,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $146.31. About 1.83M shares traded or 28.12% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 63.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 45,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 26,522 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 billion, down from 72,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 12.24 million shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2017 Annual Report; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Tells Clients to Sell Biotech It Helped Take Public; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo (JPM); 06/04/2018 – Financial News: JPMorgan readies bond desk to catch Mifid II trades – exclusive from @SamuelAgini; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dock Street Asset Mgmt reported 3,946 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 29,030 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 6,085 shares. 308,022 are held by Highland Capital Mgmt. Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.42% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,207 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lpl Finance Ltd Llc accumulated 0.26% or 1.15M shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 1.05 million shares. Amg Natl Tru Commercial Bank holds 0.35% or 56,130 shares. 23,974 are held by Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co. Narwhal Cap Management holds 97,943 shares. Sterling Mgmt Llc owns 259,942 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 169,992 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Mengis Cap Mngmt invested in 3.12% or 55,245 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.25 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Put) by 8,300 shares to 22,600 shares, valued at $1.43B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (Put) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Put).

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,913 shares to 10,445 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM) by 14,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).